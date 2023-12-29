Detectives in fresh appeal for witnesses after woman’s murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Detectives in fresh appeal for witnesses after woman’s murder

By Press Association
Ann Coll, 61, was pronounced dead at her home in Rutherglen last week (Police Scotland/PA)
Police have renewed an appeal for witnesses following the murder of a woman.

Ann Coll, 61, was found with serious injuries at a flat on Newfield Place in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, at around 12.45am on Friday December 22. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from Police Scotland’s major investigation team have asked members of the local community to come forward with any details that could help identify who was responsible.

Ms Coll is believed to have left her home at around 5pm on Thursday December 21 to walk her dog.

She left her home again at 8pm and returned around 8.30pm, and was safe and well when she spoke to family members at 9.15pm the same evening.

Police do not believe she left her house again.

Speaking to the media in Rutherglen on Friday, Detective Chief Inspector Lynsey Watters said: “Our thoughts remain with Ann’s loved ones who have been left devastated by her death.

“As a family they should have been enjoying the festive season and instead are grieving a terrible loss.

“We continue to provide them with support at this very difficult time.

“We are fully committed to tracing the person or people responsible as soon as possible, and I am asking the public for their help.”

Ms Watters urged anyone who knew Ms Coll or witnessed anything “suspicious or unusual” on the evening of December 21 to contact police “as soon as possible”.

She added: “This area is one of the main routes from Rutherglen to the south side of Glasgow and has several bars and restaurants nearby.

“It would have been busier than usual due to the time of year.”

She said officers have been carrying out “extensive inquiries” to piece together Ms Coll’s last movements and the circumstances which led to her death.

Ms Watters added: “We are studying a wide range of CCTV from the local area and have been speaking to residents and friends of Ann.

“If you hold information and haven’t yet spoken to police, I ask you to get in touch with us urgently as it may be vital to our inquiry.”

Chief Inspector Gary Ferguson said: “We understand the local community will be concerned, but I would like to reassure them there is an additional policing presence in the area as our inquiries continue.

“If you have concerns or wish to pass information to the inquiry team, these officers can be approached at any time.”

An online portal has been set up to allow members of the public to send information directly to police. This can be accessed at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT23S45-PO1

Anyone with information can also call 101, quoting reference number 0110 of December 22, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.