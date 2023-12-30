Woman, 24, who died in two-car crash named by police

A 24-year-old woman who died following a crash in Kilmarnock has been named.

Kayla Wilson died following a two-car collision on Ayr Road in Kilmarnock at around 9.35am on Monday December 18.

Two women, including the 67-year-old driver of the other car and a 64-year-old passenger, were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

Road Policing Sergeant Martin Cunningham said: “Our thoughts are with Kayla’s family and friends at this difficult time and we continue to support them as our inquiries progress.

“Thank you to those who have already contacted police with information, however I’d still be keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or saw the red Vauxhall Corsa and blue Audi Q2 before the crash.

“Anyone who has dashcam footage of the B7038 from around the time and hasn’t already reviewed it, please do so and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 0830 of December 18.