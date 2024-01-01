Hundreds of swimmers to brave freezing Forth for annual Loony Dook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Hundreds of swimmers to brave freezing Forth for annual Loony Dook

By Press Association
RNLI officers as people take part in the Loony Dook New Year’s Day dip in the Firth of Forth (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hardy swimmers will once again welcome in the new year by braving the waters of the Firth of Forth as part of the annual Loony Dook.

Hundreds of people will gather to take part in the annual New Year’s Day tradition in South Queensferry.

The dook, a Scots word meaning to dip or bathe, started in 1986 after friends Andy Kerr and Jim Kilcullen went for a swim in the icy waters to stave off their hangover from the night before.

But the following year, they decided to repeat the event for charity.

New Year’s Day dip
People take part in the Loony Dook New Year’s Day dip in the Firth of Forth at South Queensferry in January 2023 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Money raised goes to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and other local charities.

The event was known locally, but in the 1990s it grew in popularity after it was mentioned in the official Edinburgh Hogmanay programme of events.

Due to the popularity of the event, where dookers don fancy dress and parade down South Queensferry High Street before making their way to the shore, it was organised professionally from 2009.

In 2011, a registration fee was introduced which rose to £20 in 2020, branded a “disgrace” by original founders.

But this year, there is no professional organisation and locals are taking matters back into their own hands.

From 2pm on New Year’s Day, dookers will gather at the Boathouse Stair on the High Street and are encouraged to come in fancy dress.

They will then make their way down to the shore before braving the freezing waters and then making their way back to a local pub to continue the festivities.