Celebs take part in Loony Dook for Doddie Weir’s MND charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Celebs take part in Loony Dook for Doddie Weir’s MND charity

By Press Association
TV presenter Eilidh Barbour took part in a new year’s dook for motor neurone disease in memory of Doddie Weir (Craig Watson/PA)
TV presenter Eilidh Barbour took part in a new year’s dook for motor neurone disease in memory of Doddie Weir (Craig Watson/PA)

Sports stars were among those braving an annual dook in freezing waters to raise money in memory of late rugby legend Doddie Weir.

Hundreds of people gathered across Scotland for the annual Loony Dook, with swimmers plunging into the water at Kinghorn in Fife at about 11am.

At the Drumclog reservoir in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire, international Scottish rugby ace Zander Fagerson joined sports presenter Eilidh Barbour in braving the cold temperatures for motor neurone disease (MND).

Zander Fagerson braved the freezing waters of Drumclog reservoir (Craig Watson/PA)

Their dook comes as the 10-year anniversary of the ice bucket challenge approaches – the viral sensation which saw major celebrities pour ice-cold water over them to raise money for the charity.

The new year also marks the start of a five-week event to raise funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The Dook for Doddie raises awareness of the charity, which was set up by the late sportsman following his diagnosis in 2016. He died in November 2022, aged 52.

Earlier, dozens of swimmers took a dip in the Firth of Forth at Kinghorn for the annual event, with a larger group expected to gather from South Queensferry later in the day.

People taking part in the Loony Dook in the Firth of Forth at Kinghorn
People taking part in the Loony Dook in the Firth of Forth at Kinghorn (Jane Barlow/PA)

Money raised in this new year’s tradition will go to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and other local charities.

Dook is a Scottish word meaning to dip or bathe and the event began in 1986 when friends went for a swim in the icy waters to stave off their hangovers from Hogmanay.

Participants wore fancy dress, including mermaid costumes, as they braved the cold.