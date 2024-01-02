Woman seriously injured in stolen motorbike hit-and-run crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman seriously injured in stolen motorbike hit-and-run crash

By Press Association
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash in Glasgow (David Cheskin/PA)

A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being struck by a stolen motorbike in a hit-and-run crash on Hogmanay.

Police said the 68-year-old was crossing the road when she was struck by a grey Yamaha MT-07 on Mosspark Drive, Cardonald, Glasgow.

The bike was heading north towards Paisley Road West when the crash happened at about 8pm, with the rider then running away towards Tealing Avenue.

Emergency services attended the scene and found the woman seriously injured.

She was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where she is said to be in a serious but stable condition.

Police said the bike was reported stolen from an address in Edinburgh on Friday December 19.

Sergeant Chris Hoggans, of Police Scotland, said: “There were a number of people in the area and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, particularly if you have dashcam footage or private CCTV that could assist with our inquiries.

“It is also vital that we trace the motorbike rider. Our investigation so far suggests he made off on foot along Tealing Avenue and on to Bucklaw Gardens so anyone in this area who saw him and where he went is also asked to get in touch.”