Home News Scotland

Police seek driver after man is injured in hit-and-run incident

By Press Association
Police are hunting the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run accident (PA)
Police are appealing for information to identify a driver after a car failed to stop after hitting a pedestrian in Airdrie.

An injured 23-year-old man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for assessment following the hit-and-run on Tuesday evening.

The collision happened at the junction of Broomfield Street and Gartlea Avenue at about 9pm, police said.

The vehicle involved in the incident is described as being a dark-coloured, saloon car.

Sergeant Stewart Taylor, of the Road Policing Unit in Lanarkshire, said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information which could help to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland 101, quoting reference 3050 of January 2.