Police treat woman’s death as unexplained after body found in Ayr park

Police have recovered the body of a woman in Ayr.

The woman has not been formally identified but the family of Laura Wilkie, 43, who was missing for more than two weeks, has been informed.

The body was found on Thursday afternoon in Rozelle Park.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

Ms Wilkie was reported missing on Tuesday December 19 after last being seen at around 8.30pm on Monday December 18, where she sat on a bench near the Millennium Bridge.

Chief Inspector Kevin Lammie, local area commander, previously said it was “out of character” for Ms Wilkie to not keep in contact with her family, and said police were “extremely concerned” for her safety.