Police discover ‘large-scale’ cannabis cultivation in Lanark

Police have launched an investigation after discovering a “large-scale” cannabis farm in a building in Lanark.

Officers found the farm at the building on Bannatyne Street on Tuesday.

The quantity or estimated street value has not been given by police.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 3.20pm on Tuesday, 2 January, 2024, officers discovered a large scale cannabis cultivation within a building at Bannatyne Street, Lanark.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”