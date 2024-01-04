Two men due in court over murder attempt

Police have charged two men in connection with the attempted murder of a 29-year-old man.

The incident happened in the early hours of December 23 in Duncairn Avenue, Bonnybridge, Falkirk.

The men, aged 24 and 26, are due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective Sergeant Chris Scott said: “We would like to thank members of the public for their assistance with our previous appeal for information.”