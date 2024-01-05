Police hunt group over assault and vandalisms in South Lanarkshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police hunt group over assault and vandalisms in South Lanarkshire

By Press Association
Police appealed for any witnesses after the incidents (Ben Birchall/PA)
A man needed hospital treatment after he was assaulted by a group of men who vandalised two cars and the properties they were parked outside in South Lanarkshire.

The “targeted” attacks happened in Viewpark, Uddingston, on Wednesday and police believe the incidents are linked.

At around 6.30pm, five men assaulted a 27-year-old man in Bent Crescent after entering a house and damaged the property and a car parked outside.

The group all wore dark clothing and left the scene in a dark-coloured Volkswagen Golf.

A short time later, the same men broke into a house on Alexander Avenue before they vandalised the property and a car parked outside.

The victim of the first incident was taken to hospital and released after treatment.

Police launched an appeal to find the culprits.

Detective Constable Stephen Rose, of Wishaw police station, said: “We are linking these two incidents and we believe these addresses were targeted, however we are appealing for any information that may assist our investigation.

“This is a busy area and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Viewpark area on Wednesday evening and noticed a dark-coloured Volkswagen Golf, or anything suspicious to contact us.

“I would also ask people to check their dash-cam, doorbell or any personal footage. If you hold any information that may be relevant to this enquiry, please contact 101 quoting incident number 2993 of January 3.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”