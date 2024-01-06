Man charged in connection with attempted murder in Fife

A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder in Fife.

The man will appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, following the incident on December 21.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder in Glenrothes which happened on Thursday, 21 December, 2023. The man is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, 8 January, 2024. pic.twitter.com/XN2PS2J4H5 — Police Scotland Fife (@PSOSFife) January 6, 2024

Police were called to the South Street area of Glenrothes following reports of an attack on two men in a car park.

One of the men attacked was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment for serious injuries.