Man dead and woman in critical condition after three-vehicle crash

A man has died and a woman is in critical condition following a three-car crash.

Police said that a 32-year-old woman, who was driving one of the vehicles, has been arrested and investigations are continuing.

The collision involving a Citroen C1, a Ford Fiesta and an Audi A4 happened in Cambus, Clackmannanshire, at about midnight on Saturday into Sunday.

Police said that a 48-year-old man, the rear seat passenger of the Citroen C1 died at the scene.

The female driver and her front seat passenger were taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

The passenger’s condition is described by medical staff as critical, and the driver’s condition as serious but stable.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The two occupants of Audi A4, a man and woman, were not injured.

“The 32-year-old female driver of the Ford Fiesta has been arrested following the incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The crash happened on Alloa Road at the junction with Park Terrace.