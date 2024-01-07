Teenager injured in city centre assault

A teenager needed hospital treatment after he was attacked by a man armed with a bladed weapon on a city centre street.

Three men in balaclavas, all around 6ft tall, approached the 19-year-old as he and friends walked along Buchanan Street, Glasgow, at around 6.20am on Friday.

One of the men attacked the teenager with a bladed weapon before running off.

The victim was treated for a hand injury at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, and has since been discharged.

Police are appealing for information about the incident, which happened on the stretch between St Vincent Street and Gordon Street.

Detective Constable Larissa Cooper said: “At this time, we believe the injured man was specifically targeted, however, have yet to establish a motive as to why that was the case.

“Officers have been checking CCTV and making local inquiries since the attack, but are appealing to anyone who may have seen the assault or has any information that may assist with their inquiries to get in touch.

“The suspects were wearing balaclavas and are described by witnesses at the time as all male, 6ft, of medium build and with brown skin.

“They were all wearing dark clothing and at least one had a local Glasgow accent.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0493 of Friday January 5 2024, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.