Police name woman who died after collision in Glasgow

Police have named a pedestrian who died nearly three weeks after being hit by a car in Glasgow.

Jean Wilson, from Glasgow, was struck by a white Seat Leon car in Binnie Place at around 11.50am on December 2.

Emergency services attended and Ms Wilson was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

She died in hospital on December 21.

Officers are appealing for information to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Sergeant Chris Hoggans said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died as a result of this crash.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who witnessed the crash or was in the area around this time and has any information to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may have dashcam footage which could assist to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1427 of Saturday, December 2, 2023.