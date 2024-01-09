3D printed guns found in Scotland for first time, figures show

Guns printed on three-dimensional (3D) printers have been found in Scotland for the first time.

Police Scotland recorded two incidents in Argyll and West Dunbartonshire last year, followed by another in Tayside in May, a freedom of information request by 1919 magazine has revealed.

The weapons were sent to police laboratories for analysis.

Forensic services, which also flagged the issue, told the Scottish Police Authority they were receiving increasingly complex cases involving the printed weapons which “required additional capacity to complete”.

The firearms are cheap and easy to produce, experts have warned.

They are unlikely to cause an increased risk to the public, but are illegal under UK-wide legislation.

Firearms expert David Dyson told the magazine: “People who want 3D printed guns fall into two general categories: serious criminals who would look to get their hands on firearms anyway; and people who simply have a curiosity about guns but mean no harm.

“Criminals, especially those involved in drugs, have something to protect, and may be interested.

“(The guns) can be made quite quickly and easily from a 3D printer, and then you need some metal components – it requires a bit of skill but a fairly practical person would be able to do it.

“But it’s not the Wild West – police are able to bring charges against people, and even just having the information may be enough in terms of terrorism-related charges.”

Police Scotland said it was keeping on top of the issue and spoke regularly with bodies such as the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (Nabis).

Detective Inspector Derek Whiteford said: “Emerging trends are constantly monitored, and we work with key partners, including NCA, Nabis, UK police forces, and prosecutors, to keep informed of any new or existing illegal firearm design and production.

“We regularly exchange information and intelligence to help prevent the risk posed by the manufacture, distribution and possession of 3D printed firearms.”

Three-dimensional printing moved from industry into the mainstream in the noughties and was commonly used by the mid-2010s across a variety of legitimate industries.

But criminals across the world spotted an opportunity to use the technology to their advantage and 3D firearms and blueprints began trading across the world.

Illicit websites have uploaded simple instructions for “do-it-yourself” homemade firearms.

In November 2022, the UK Government updated legislation to include the weapons as part of the 1968 Firearms Act.

That means it is an offence to possess, buy or produce component parts for a 3D printed gun.

Across the UK, 17 such weapons were seized in 2022, up from three the year before.

1919 magazine covers justice and social affairs issues and is funded by the Scottish Police Federation.