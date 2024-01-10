Woman, 77, in critical condition after crash

A woman is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash.

The collision, involving a silver Nissan Micra and a white Kia Rio, happened on Barnsford Road in Paisley at around 5pm on Tuesday.

Police said a 77-year-old woman, the driver of the Nissan Micra, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where she remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Kia Rio, a 39-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are appealing for information about the collision in the Renfrewshire town.

Sergeant Chris Hoggans said: “We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this crash and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or who was in the area around the time to contact us.

“In particular, if you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation, please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 2376 of 9 January, 2024.

The road was closed for investigations following the crash and and re-opened at around 9.10pm on Tuesday.