Uptick in children with hot water bottle burns as families try to keep warm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Uptick in children with hot water bottle burns as families try to keep warm

By Press Association
Health officials believe more families may be using hot water bottles to keep warm as energy costs remain high (Alamy/PA)
Health officials believe more families may be using hot water bottles to keep warm as energy costs remain high (Alamy/PA)

Parents are being warned about the danger of giving their children hot water bottles after an uptick in the number being treated for burns.

Officials at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow say 11 youngsters have been treated for hot water bottle burns so far this winter – more than double the number seen over the same period last year.

They believe the rise could be the result of more families using hot water bottles as a cheaper way to keep warm as energy prices remain high.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is now urging parents to take extra care when filling a bottle for their children to prevent accidents.

Hospital sign
The Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow has seen a rise in youngsters with burns injuries caused by hot water bottles (PA)

Parents are advised to always use a hot water bottle cover, never fill one with freshly boiled water, and only fill bottles up to two-thirds to prevent accidental spills from squeezing.

They are also reminded to check stops are fitted properly and ensure children do not sit or stand on bottles or take them to bed in case they burst.

Sharon Ramsay, a paediatric burns nurse specialist at the hospital, said: “We believe the number of patients coming to us with burns from hot water bottles may be higher due the current cost of living and more people using them as an affordable way to stay warm at home.

“When filling these, especially as part of the bedtime routine, it can be easy to rush and that’s when mistakes happen.

“We’re asking families that are using hot water bottles for their children, and themselves, to take the time to consider these steps to avoid any nasty incidents and unwanted trips to hospital.”