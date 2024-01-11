Violent trans inmates ‘unlikely’ to be housed in women’s jail – prisons chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Violent trans inmates ‘unlikely’ to be housed in women’s jail – prisons chief

By Press Association
The controversial prisons policy has led to concerns on women’s safety (Jane Barlow/PA)
The controversial prisons policy has led to concerns on women’s safety (Jane Barlow/PA)

Transgender prison policy makes it “highly, highly unlikely” an inmate with a history of violence against women would be placed in the female estate, the chief executive of the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) has said.

Teresa Medhurst was questioned by Holyrood’s Criminal Justice Committee on the updated policy alongside Justice Secretary Angela Constance.

Scottish Tory justice spokesman Russell Findlay raised concern the policy would be see violent transgender prisoners housed in female prisons if they were deemed not to pose a risk to other inmates.

The policy states an “individualised” approach will be taken from February 24, with inmates initially placed in the male estate until sufficient information is known on whether they can be accommodated in accordance with their chosen gender.

Inmates will not be placed in the female estate if it “gives rise to unacceptable risks” which cannot be mitigated, with transgender prisoners convicted of murder, rape or sexual harassment not eligible except in “exceptional circumstances”.

In response to Mr Russell, Ms Medhurst said: “I would be struggling to understand in what circumstances somebody who has been convicted of a sex offence would be deemed not to be a risk to women.”

When pushed on whether the policy allowed it in “theory”, she replied that it would be “highly, highly unlikely”.

Russell Findlay comments
Scottish Tory justice spokesman Russell Findlay (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

She added: “Somebody who is a transgender woman who has committed an offence, or has a history of committing an offence of violence against women or girls will not be considered for the female estate or the women’s estate unless there are exceptional circumstances.

“But those exceptional circumstances would have to be very exceptional.”

Mr Russell also asked if female prison staff could “decline” to search “male-bodied” inmates or face disciplinary action if they refused.

Ms Medhurst responded: “Staff are not disciplined for any issues that they raise to raise in relation to searching.”

She said a process allows staff to discuss concerns with line managers.

Mr Findlay said: “So there is an opt out?”

“It’s not … what I would say to you, Mr Findlay, is that our staff are very professional in the work that they do and how they do it. If there are concerns that they have, they are entitled to raise them and we will listen.”

She added an “individual approach” was taken.