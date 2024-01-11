Man missing after yacht wreckage found in sea loch

A man is missing after the remains of a yacht were found in a sea loch in the north west of Scotland.

The wreckage was first spotted in Loch Inver at around 12.30pm on Saturday, police said.

Further debris has since been discovered in the Strathan Bay area, sparking concern for the man understood to have piloted the yacht from Ullapool four weeks ago.

It is thought he set sail from Ullapool harbour alone on Wednesday December 13.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing following the recovery of wreckage from a yacht in the Strathan Bay area near Lochinver.

“We were made aware of debris in the area around 12.30pm on Saturday January 6, and police divers along with HM Coastguard and the RNLI carried out extensive searches.

“It is believed the yacht left Ullapool harbour on Wednesday December 13, 2023 with one person, a man, on board.

“The man is missing and concerns are growing for his welfare. His family are aware.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1323 of January 6.