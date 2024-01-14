Police probe after woman raped on street in Edinburgh By Press Association January 14 2024, 3.43pm Share Police probe after woman raped on street in Edinburgh Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4865832/police-probe-after-woman-raped-on-street-in-edinburgh/ Copy Link Police cordon (Ben Birchall/PA) A police probe was launched after a woman was raped on a street in Edinburgh. The 43-year-old woman was attacked on Abbey Street, Edinburgh, around 4.30am on Sunday. Police taped off the street and launched an investigation. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating the serious sexual assault of a 43-year-old woman in Abbey Street, Edinburgh, around 4.30am on Sunday January 14 2024. “Inquiries are ongoing.”