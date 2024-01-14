Gang attack in Clydebank leaves stabbing victim in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gang attack in Clydebank leaves stabbing victim in hospital

By Press Association
Police are appealing for information (PA)
A man is being treated in hospital after being stabbed on the street by a gang.

The victim, aged 35, is being treated in Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after the attack on Saturday, just before 5pm.

He was approached by three men in Hume Street, Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, near the junction with Belmont Street, when the attack happened.

The three men ran off in the direction of Belmont Street and Argyll Road.

Two of the suspects were dressed in black and wearing snoods to cover their faces, while the other wore light blue shorts and a light blue top.

Police are treating it as a targeted attack but do not yet have a motive.

Detective Constable Ross Gemmell said: “At this time, we believe the injured man was specifically targeted, however, have yet to establish a motive as to why that was the case.

“Officers have been checking CCTV and making local enquiries since the attack but are appealing to anyone who may have seen the assault or has any information that may assist with their enquiries to get in touch.

“Two of the men were dressed in black clothing with a snood covering their faces and the third was dressed in a light blue top and light blue shorts.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2440 of Saturday, January 13, 2024. Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.