Man, 23, charged after pedestrian injured in motorbike crash

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged hit-and-run.

The incident, which involved a motorbike, occurred at about 8pm on December 31 in the Mosspark area of Glasgow, on Mosspark Drive between the junctions with Arbroath Avenue and Tealing Avenue.

The bike was said to have been reported stolen from an address in Edinburgh on December 19.

Police said the 69-year-old woman pedestrian was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment following the incident, where medical staff describe her condition as serious but stable.

The man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.