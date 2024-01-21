Pedestrian killed in East Lothian collision named by police

Police have named a 70-year-old man who was killed in a collision in East Lothian.

The incident took place on Olive Bank Road, Musselburgh, at around 8.25pm on Monday January 15.

Pedestrian Brian Forbes was struck by a grey Renault Megane.

The 42-year-old male driver of the car was uninjured.

Mr Forbes’ family have asked for their privacy to be respected as police continue to appeal for information on the incident.

Sergeant Dominic Doyle said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Brian’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are continuing to investigate the full circumstances of this incident and would urge anyone who may have information which has not yet been passed to police to please get in touch.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 3205 of 15 January.”