Home News Scotland

Detectives follow ‘positive line of inquiry’ in hunt for killer of Ann Coll

By Press Association
Police are following a positive line of inquiry in hunt for Ann Coll’s killer (PA)
Detectives investigating the killing of a woman in Rutherglen just days before Christmas are appealing to the public for fresh information one month on.

Ann Coll, 61, was found with serious injuries at a flat on Newfield Place in the town at about 12.45am on Friday December 22.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and police say they are now following a “positive line of inquiry”.

Police officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries in an attempt to track Ann’s final movements before her body was found.

Detectives from Police Scotland’s major investigation team are appealing to anyone with information who has not already spoken to officers to come forward.

They are urging anyone who was near Newfield Place in the hours around Ann’s death to think back on whether they noticed anything suspicious or unusual.

Detective Chief Inspector Lynsey Watters said: “Our thoughts remain with Ann’s loved ones who have been left devastated by her death.

“As a family, they should have enjoyed the festive season together but instead spent it grieving a terrible loss.

Ann Coll death
Ann Coll was found with serious injuries at a flat in Rutherglen on December 22(Police Scotland/PA)

“We are fully committed to tracing the person or people responsible as soon as possible and our inquiry team are following a positive line of inquiry.

“We truly believe that the answer to this investigation lies within the community, even if you feel the information you hold is insignificant, we would still ask you to come and tell us. It could be the vital piece we need.

“So, if you knew Ann, or witnessed anything suspicious or unusual on the evening of Thursday December 21, into the early hours on Friday December 22, near to Newfield Place, then please contact us.

“Please think back, this area is one of the main routes from Rutherglen to the south side of Glasgow and has several bars and restaurants nearby.

“It would have been busier than usual due to the time of year. Were you in the area that night?

“Our officers will continue to do everything they can to bring answers for Ann’s family and we continue to provide them with support at this very difficult time.”

An online portal has been set up to allow members of the public to send information directly to the police which can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT23S45-PO1

Anyone with information can also call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 0110 of December 22, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.