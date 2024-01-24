Driver dies after crash on Lewis

A man has died following a one-vehicle crash on the Isle of Lewis.

The incident happened on the A859 near Balallan at around 11.40am on Tuesday.

Police said the 73-year-old driver was taken to Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway but he was pronounced dead a short time after arrival.

He was the only person in the car, a grey Renault Captur.

Officers are appealing for information about the incident.

Sergeant Neil Macdonald, of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died in the collision.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information or dashcam footage from the area to get in touch.

“Anyone who believes they may be able to help can call 101, quoting reference 1186 of January 23.”

The road was closed until around 11pm on Tuesday while investigations were carried out at the scene.