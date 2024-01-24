Police report rise in drink and drug-drivers caught over festive period

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police report rise in drink and drug-drivers caught over festive period

By Press Association
Police Scotland conducted 3,219 breath tests on drivers between December 1 and January 2 (PA)
Police have recorded an increase in the number of people caught driving under the influence of drink or drugs over the festive season.

Officers logged over 100 more motoring offences related to the consumption of alcohol or prohibited substances over the period than during the previous Christmas and new year.

Police Scotland said on Wednesday 831 offences were detected across Scotland between December 1, 2023 and January 2, 2024 – up from 722 the previous year.

Officers conducted 3,219 breath tests over the festive period – 651 more than they did in 2022/23 – and 481 drug wipes, which was the same number as a year previously.

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, head of road policing, said the offences were detected through a combination of targeted patrols, officers responding to concerns and organised road checks.

“We are relentless against drivers who choose to take alcohol or drugs and put the safety of others at risk,” she said.

“The Christmas and new year period brings a focus on this type of offending and the work carried out by officers to deter and detect drink and drug-driving will continue throughout the year, alongside our road safety partnerships.

Police officers
Police Scotland said efforts to deter and detect drink and drug-driving continue all year round (PA)

“I would like to thank everyone who did the right thing by contacting Police Scotland to tell us about potential offenders and I would encourage people to keep reporting. Intelligence-led activity is a vital part of what we do and you could save a life.

“The influence people can have on their family and friends who might be considering driving after drinking alcohol or taking drugs can be crucial.

“We all have a responsibility to improve road safety.”