Police report rise in drink and drug-drivers caught over festive period

Police have recorded an increase in the number of people caught driving under the influence of drink or drugs over the festive season.

Officers logged over 100 more motoring offences related to the consumption of alcohol or prohibited substances over the period than during the previous Christmas and new year.

Police Scotland said on Wednesday 831 offences were detected across Scotland between December 1, 2023 and January 2, 2024 – up from 722 the previous year.

Officers conducted 3,219 breath tests over the festive period – 651 more than they did in 2022/23 – and 481 drug wipes, which was the same number as a year previously.

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, head of road policing, said the offences were detected through a combination of targeted patrols, officers responding to concerns and organised road checks.

“We are relentless against drivers who choose to take alcohol or drugs and put the safety of others at risk,” she said.

“The Christmas and new year period brings a focus on this type of offending and the work carried out by officers to deter and detect drink and drug-driving will continue throughout the year, alongside our road safety partnerships.

“I would like to thank everyone who did the right thing by contacting Police Scotland to tell us about potential offenders and I would encourage people to keep reporting. Intelligence-led activity is a vital part of what we do and you could save a life.

“The influence people can have on their family and friends who might be considering driving after drinking alcohol or taking drugs can be crucial.

“We all have a responsibility to improve road safety.”