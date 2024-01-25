Death rate fell below five-year average in December, data shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Death rate fell below five-year average in December, data shows

Press Association
There were 5,754 deaths in Scotland in December 2023 (Alamy/PA)
The number and rate of deaths in December was lower than the five-year average, figures show.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) monthly mortality report says there were 5,754 deaths in December 2023, 4% less than the five-year average.

The age standardised rate, which takes into account the size and age structure of the population, was 1,308 deaths per 100,000 – a 9% decrease on the five-year average.

NRS vital events statistician Beth Watson said: “The mortality rate in December was 9% lower than the five-year average.

“This is statistically significant. The five-year average includes 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. 2020 has been removed from the average due to the highly unusual number of deaths in that first year of the pandemic.

“The leading cause of death remains dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, which accounted for 13% of all deaths in December.

“This is also the leading cause of death for females. For males, the leading cause of death was ischaemic heart disease.”

The statistics also show the number of deaths in November was 5,237, a 2% increase on the five-year average for the month.

The age standardised rate was 1,139 per 100,000 – 3% lower than the five-year average.

A cyber crime incident affecting the Western Isles meant limited death registration data has been available from the area since November.

However, due to its small population, researchers say it is unlikely it will have a significant impact on the national statistics, but the overall figures will be updated when the data is available.