Woman injured in bus collision

A 63-year-old woman had to be taken to hospital after being struck by a bus in Glasgow.

The incident occurred on Dumbarton Road in the Whiteinch area at around 6.15pm on Wednesday, police said.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

No-one on the bus was injured.

Police are appealing for information to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

Sergeant Nicholas Twigg said: “Inquiries are continuing into this crash.

“I would appeal to any witnesses or anyone driving on this road around the time of the crash who has dashcam footage to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2994 of January 24.