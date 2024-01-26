More than £850,000 spent of repairs to Bute House, government reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

More than £850,000 spent of repairs to Bute House, government reveals

By Press Association
A view of Bute House in Edinburgh, which reopened for business in September last year after being closed for a series of repairs (PA)
A view of Bute House in Edinburgh, which reopened for business in September last year after being closed for a series of repairs (PA)

The Scottish Government spent more than £850,000 last year on repairs to Bute House, the First Minister of Scotland’s official residence in Edinburgh, it has been revealed.

The grade-A listed Georgian townhouse in the capital’s Charlotte Square was closed in April last year for work to be carried out both inside and outside and reopened for business five months later.

The Scottish Government, which is responsible for all repairs and maintenance of the building, revealed on Friday it paid a total of £856,307.59 for last year’s repairs.

The sum was used to cover the cost of carrying out stonework and roof repairs, renovating and replacing windows and completing essential internal fire safety work, the government said.

The amount also included the cost of providing alternative accommodation for First Minister Humza Yousaf and his family while he was in the capital during the repairs.

According to a breakdown of the costs, a three-bedroom flat in central Edinburgh was rented for Mr Yousaf for five months adding to a total of £29,546.67.

Bute House was designated as the official residence for Scotland’s First Minister following devolution in 1999.

The building, which was previously used as the official residence for the Secretary of State for Scotland, is also used for Cabinet meetings, official engagements, receptions and meetings.

It is owned by the National Trust for Scotland and leased by the Scottish Government.