Woman dies after fire in Coatbridge By Press Association February 1 2024, 3:10pm February 1 2024, 3:10pm A joint investigation involving the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland is being carried out to establish the full circumstances of the fire (PA) A 63-year-old woman has died following a fire at a property in Coatbridge. The fire in the town's Laird Street was reported to emergency call handlers at around 7.45pm on Wednesday. Firefighters from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) attended the address and extinguished the blaze. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police Scotland said the woman's next of kin have been informed. A joint investigation with the SFRS is now to be carried out to establish the full circumstances of the fire. Police have indicated there are no suspicious circumstances at this time.