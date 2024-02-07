Murder investigation after death of man in ‘targeted attack’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Murder investigation after death of man in ‘targeted attack’

By Press Association
Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 36-year-old man in Largs, Ayrshire (PA Archive)
A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a man after what police described as a targeted attack in Ayrshire.

Alan Lawson, 36, from Saltcoats, died in hospital on Tuesday after he was assaulted at a property on Alexander Avenue in Largs on Saturday.

Police confirmed a murder probe was under way following a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched an investigation into the death of Alan Lawson in Largs (Police Scotland/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Ally Semple, from Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Lawson’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Officers are supporting them as we continue our investigation.

“We believe this was a targeted attack, however it’s vital we find out exactly what happened to Alan and I’m appealing to the public for help.

“We’re keen to trace his movements on Saturday February 3 and Sunday February 4, and find out who he was with.

“Did you see Alan during this time? Perhaps you saw something suspicious in the Alexander Avenue area of Largs.

“We also know Alan was on New England Road, Saltcoats, on the evening of Sunday February 4, did you see him there? Do you have dashcam or private CCTV footage of these areas which could help?

“Any information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, please get in touch.

“There will be increased patrols of the area and anyone with concerns or information can speak to officers.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3304 of 4 February. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.