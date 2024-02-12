Blood cancer drug among four medicines approved for use in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blood cancer drug among four medicines approved for use in Scotland

By Press Association
Four new medicines have been approved for use in Scotland (Julien Behal/PA Wire)
Four new medicines have been approved for use in Scotland, including a treatment for blood cancer and the first targeted treatment for a rare skin condition.

The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC), which advises on newly-licensed medicines for use by NHS Scotland, welcomed the approval of treatments for three different skin conditions, including chronic abscesses and another caused by dialysis.

A medication which targets two types of blood cancers was also approved.

However, a potential treatment for a rare cancer was declined by the committee which said “uncertainties” could still be addressed in future.

New cancer drug, loncastuximab tesirine (Zynlonta) was accepted to treat adult patients with two types of blood cancers, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and high-grade B-cell lymphoma.

The committee also approved difelikefalin (Kapruvia) for treating itchy skin in adult kidney patients who are receiving dialysis.

Dupilumab (Dupixent) was accepted for treating adults with prurigo nodularis (PN), the first targeted treatment for the rare skin condition which causes a rash with intense itching and lumps.

Also approved was secukinumab (Cosentyx), for the treatment of adults with hidradenitis suppurativa, a long-term skin condition that causes abscesses and scarring on the skin.

Cabozantinib (Cabometyx) was not recommended for treating adults with a type of cancer called differentiated thyroid carcinoma.

SMC chairman, Dr Scott Muir, said: “The committee is pleased to be able to accept four new medicines for use in NHS Scotland.

“We know that our decision on dupilumab will be welcomed by patients with prurigo nodularis and their families. This is the first targeted treatment licensed for this very impactful skin condition.

“We also accepted secukinumab for hidradenitis suppurativa, another impactful skin condition. Secukinumab will be an additional treatment option that may help patients control their symptoms.

“Loncastuximab tesirine offers another treatment option for patients with certain types of blood cancers who have already received two lines of treatment and have very few treatment options.

“Difelikefalin will provide a treatment option to help reduce the burden of itch related to chronic kidney disease, which is common in patients undergoing dialysis.

“The committee was not able to accept cabozantinib for treating adults with advanced thyroid cancer as the evidence provided by the company was not strong enough.

“We would welcome a resubmission addressing the clinical and cost uncertainties that we have raised.”