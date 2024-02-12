Writer Simon Fanshawe appointed as University of Edinburgh rector

Writer, broadcaster and activist Simon Fanshawe has been named as the new rector of the University of Edinburgh.

The former comedian, who works as a consultant and practitioner in the field of diversity and inclusion, will take up office on March 4 following an uncontested election.

Mr Fanshawe won a Perrier Award – awarded for the best comedy show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe – in 1989.

He was one of the six co-founders of LGBT right charity Stonewall and was made an OBE in 2013 for services to higher education.

He formerly chaired the governing council at the University of Sussex from 2007 to 2013.

Mr Fanshawe replaces Debora Kayembe, a human rights lawyer who has served as rector since 2021.

“Being named rector of the University of Edinburgh is a great honour,” he said.

“It is a university with a great legacy and current practice of stellar research and wonderful teaching.

“The role of rector offers great opportunity to convene discussions on the most effective ways of advancing the university, its staff and students and to promote mutual understanding in the exchange of ideas.”

Mr Fanshawe spent part of his childhood in Edinburgh and Stirling. He went to Davidson’s Mains Primary School and still has family connections to Edinburgh.

Leigh Chalmers, vice-principal and secretary of the University of Edinburgh, said: “We look forward to working with Simon and we thank Debora for her service.”