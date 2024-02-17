Man hit by bus suffers serious injuries

A man has been left seriously injured after being struck by a bus in Scotland’s capital.

The 74-year old was walking in Oxgangs Road North in Edinburgh, near its junction with Oxgangs Avenue at about 8.50pm on Friday when the incident happened.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment, Police Scotland said.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to contact them if they have information.

The road was closed till about 3.25am on Saturday to allow for investigations to take place.

Sergeant Grant Hastie, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit in Edinburgh, said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who was on the bus who hasn’t yet spoken to an officer, or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the collision.”

No-one on the bus at the time was injured, police confirmed.