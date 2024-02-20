Former sailor celebrates his 102nd birthday with gifts from ferry operator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former sailor celebrates his 102nd birthday with gifts from ferry operator

By Press Association
Donald ‘Dolan’ MacAskill celebrated his 102nd birthday with CalMac (An Acarsaid Care Home/PA)
A retired seaman celebrated his 102nd birthday back on board and was presented with a captain’s hat and uniform by a ferry operator.

CalMac staff gave Skye-based Donald MacAskill the presents to mark the occasion.

Mr MacAskill, nicknamed “Dolan”, celebrated his 100th birthday two years ago on the MC Loch Nevis, and said he was delighted with his gifts for his 102nd birthday.

Born on February 6 1922 at Flesherin, on the Point peninsula, Isle of Lewis, Mr MacAskill worked alongside his father making Harris Tweed, later joining the Merchant Navy.

"Dolan" is pictured with CalMac's Captain Iain McKenzie from MV Loch Nevis sporting their matching captains hats
Dolan is pictured with CalMac captain Iain McKenzie from MV Loch Nevis sporting their matching captain’s hats (An Acarsaid Care Home/PA)

Mr MacAskill, a resident at the An Acarsaid care home in Broadford, Skye, said: “I returned to the Isle of Lewis a time after the war and spent many happy years living with my sister, Mary Ann, down in Back.

“I loved going down to the pier and watching the ferries come and go when we went to town.

“Many a journey I enjoyed with CalMac – I have a small picture of the Suilven in my room – the sea and boats have always given me so much joy.”

MV Loch Nevis captain Ian McKenzie said: “It was a pleasure to help Dolan mark his special birthday, I was delighted to meet him again.

“He is a really interesting character who has travelled the world, and me and the crew were privileged to talk to him and listen to his wonderful stories.

“I am from Aird, a nearby village in Point, and it was my pleasure to present the hat and goodies to a fellow rubhach (native of the area).”