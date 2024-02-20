Man charged as police seize £1m haul of cocaine in car

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after class A drugs with a street value of more than £1 million were discovered by police.

Officers found the £1.3 million worth of cocaine after stopping a black VW Golf on the Kingsway in Dundee on Monday.

A man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident, and is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court in due course.

Detective Inspector Julia Ogilvie said: “This is a significant recovery and has removed harmful drugs from our communities.

“We take a proactive approach to target anyone involved in the supply of drugs, and this demonstrates our commitment to dealing with this issue.

“If anyone has any information or concerns surrounding drugs in their local community, please contact us.”

Information can be given to police on 101.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.