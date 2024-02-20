Driver dies as lorry crashes

Police are appealing for information from the public after a lorry driver died in a crash.

The 61-year-old was driving a white Scania articulated lorry when the single-vehicle collision occurred on the A82 between Crianlarich and Tyndrum at around 7.20am on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been made aware, police said.

The road was closed and reopened around 6.25pm.

Road Policing Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died, and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened or saw the vehicle prior to the crash to get in touch as your information could be vital.

“We are also asking anyone with dashcam footage that could help with our inquiries to make contact with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0462 of Tuesday February 20.