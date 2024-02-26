Veterans’ charity asks if anyone has spare tank for village centrepiece

A veterans’ charity has made an unusual request as it seeks an old tank, aircraft or other military object to provide a striking village centrepiece.

Erskine Veterans Charity has appealed for help in finding an eye-catching tribute which would sit at the entrance of the veterans’ village at Bishopton in Renfrewshire.

They have asked that anyone who knows where they could source decommissioned vehicles or similar equipment should get in touch.

It could be “an imposing tank, an awe-inspiring aircraft or even a naval anchor” to honour the resident veterans.

Gordon Stevenson, deputy head of marketing and communications at Erskine, said: “We are always keen to honour our veterans in any possible way.

“We know this is an audacious effort, but we believe a tribute of this scale would bring great joy to all of our residents and catch the eye of the many visitors through our gates.

“We are reaching out to the local community, businesses and individuals who may have access to or knowledge about available former aircraft or military vehicles suitable for display.

“Whether retired from active service or in need of restoration, nothing is off limits.

“We believe that each piece has its own unique story to tell and can help us contribute to honouring our veterans’ unwavering dedication to our forces.

“Basically, if anyone knows where to get a tank, please get in touch!”