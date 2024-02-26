Chocolate-loving centenarian celebrates birthday with 100 Ferrero Rochers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chocolate-loving centenarian celebrates birthday with 100 Ferrero Rochers

By Press Association
Betty Fairley celebrated her 100th birthday (Big Partnership/PA)
Betty Fairley celebrated her 100th birthday (Big Partnership/PA)

A woman who credits her long life to chocolate – in moderation – has celebrated her 100th birthday with a gift of 100 of her favourite Ferrero Rocher treats.

Betty Fairley, whose birthday was on February 23, celebrated the milestone at Croftbank House in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, where she has lived since 2019 and was joined by family and friends for the occasion.

South Lanarkshire Provost Margaret Cooper paid a special visit to Croftbank House to wish Mrs Fairley well on becoming a centenarian.

The local Aldi store in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, sent her 100 of her favourite Ferrero Rocher chocolates as a gift.

Mrs Fairley credits her long life to chocolate, in moderation, and was delighted with the present.

She said: “I’m excited to reach 100 and see what it’s like.”

Describing why Ferrero Rocher are her favourite chocolates, she said: “I love the taste of them.

“All the layers are so different and I like taking my time to enjoy them as I make my way through the chocolate.”

Born in 1924 and followed by a baby sister in 1926, Mrs Fairley first trained and worked as an auxiliary nurse after finishing school before studying shorthand and typing.

She would go on to work as a secretary at several companies, including the Co-Op, where she met her husband, John.

They bonded over a love of dancing and outdoor pursuits, and the couple married on February 26 1952, just a few days after her 28th birthday, at St Paul’s Church in Glasgow.

Their first family home was in Dennistoun, Glasgow, where the couple welcomed two sons, Ian and Andrew.

They moved to Johnstone, Renfrewshire, in 1960 and to Bothwell, South Lanarkshire, in 1966, where they lived happily until John’s death in 1988.

Provost Ms Cooper said: “It was fascinating to meet Betty and wonderful to do so on her 100th birthday.

“She has lived through so many momentous times, many of which we only know about second hand, but she also has a treasure trove of personal memories built up over her life.

“Birthday parties are always a great occasion but it is something special to be at one celebrating a century of life.

“It was wonderful to see Betty surrounded by family, friends and staff who all clearly thought the world of her, and I am grateful to her for being able to help her mark such an amazing achievement and pass on the congratulations of all in South Lanarkshire.”

Croftbank House is part of the Renaissance Care Group.

Lynsey Young, activities co-ordinator at Croftbank House, said: “It was wonderful to be able to celebrate Betty’s birthday with her friends and family, and the Lord Provost today.

“Everyone at Croftbank House can’t wait to help her enjoy her fantastic birthday gift, too.”