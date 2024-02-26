Record number of flood alerts and warnings sent by Sepa since September

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Record number of flood alerts and warnings sent by Sepa since September

By Press Association
A view of River Street and the river wall in Brechin during Storm Babet in October last year (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A view of River Street and the river wall in Brechin during Storm Babet in October last year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A record number of flood alerts have been issued this autumn and winter by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

A total of 720 flood alerts and flood warnings have been sent since September 1 2023.

It is the highest number since Sepa – the national flood forecasting and warning authority – introduced its Floodline service in March 2011.

The previous record of 714 was set over autumn and winter 2015/16.

Storm Babet ravaged northern Scotland between October 18 and 23 shortly after heavy rain at the start of the month, causing devastation in Brechin, Angus, and Aberdeenshire.

In late January, Storm Isha and Storm Jocelyn caused more havoc including road closures and flooded railways.

A Sepa official said the extreme weather “should be a wake-up call of things to come due to climate change here in Scotland”.

Advance notice of flooding is provided using forecast weather information from the Met Office in combination with Sepa’s own rainfall and river level observations, and advanced hydrological modelling, and people are advised to use the service due to stormy weather in the past year.

Phone calls and texts notify people to let them know of alerts, warnings or severe warnings.

Sepa recently added six local flood warning areas along the River Carron near Falkirk, where around 1,500 properties are at risk, which were identified in Scotland’s flood risk management plans.

Pascal Lardet, flood warning unit manager at Sepa, said: “This year, Scotland has witnessed several extreme weather events.

“Two consecutive periods of intense and prolonged rainfall between October 6 and 9, and then Storm Babet between October 18 and 23.

Brechin was badly affected by flooding during Storm Babet
Brechin was badly affected by flooding during Storm Babet (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“These events resulted in severe impacts, with extensive flooding of communities, multiple property evacuations and impacts on infrastructures, particularly the overtopping of Brechin flood defences.

“Unsettled weather continued from November to February, with a record number of named storms affecting the whole country.

“The latest stormy period was only last week with significant coastal wave overtopping due to high spring tides combined with a surge, affecting the Solway Firth and the east coast in particular.

“These events should be a wake-up call of things to come due to climate change here in Scotland.

“Flooding remains a growing threat to our communities, which is why it is vital that those who aren’t signed up to our free Floodline service should take action now and not wait until the next storm hits.

“Receiving our messages allows communities and businesses more time to prepare and act to reduce the risk of damage and disruption. This may involve deploying flood protection products, moving vehicles from at-risk areas and changing travel plans.”

Members of the public and businesses can sign up to Floodline free of charge online.