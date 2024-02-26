Shooting at house which left man injured was ‘targeted attack’, police say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shooting at house which left man injured was ‘targeted attack’, police say

By Press Association
Shots were fired at the door of a house in Stirling, police said (Peter Byrne/PA)
A shooting at a house in Stirling which left a man injured is being treated as a “targeted attack”, police have said.

Officers were called to a report of a firearm being discharged at the door of a house in Randolph Crescent at about 8.10pm on Monday February 19.

A 38-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he was treated for a minor injury and then discharged.

Detective Inspector John Currie, of Stirling police office, said a silver or grey Kia Sportage was seen in Randolph Crescent and nearby Glasgow Road around the time of the shooting.

A car matching this description was found burnt out in Ayr Road, Shotts, North Lanarkshire, at 11.10pm the same evening and is undergoing forensic examination.

Mr Currie said: “We would urge anyone with information on this car or anyone with dash-cam or personal footage to review it and get in touch if you hold any detail on this.”

He added: “Since this incident was reported, we have been carrying out extensive inquiries in and around the local area along with gathering and studying a large amount of CCTV footage.

“We believe this was a targeted attack and are following a number of lines of inquiry.

“We would appreciate any assistance the public can give us in identifying who is responsible for this reckless and dangerous act.

“If you were in the area of Randolph Crescent around 8pm on Monday, February 19, or have information that could assist our investigation, please contact us.”

He said extra police are in the area to reassure the public while the investigation continues.

He added: “Anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, should contact 101 quoting incident number 3511 of February 19.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”