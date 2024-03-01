Valentine’s Day fails to provide boost as stores suffer ‘fallow’ February

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Valentine’s Day fails to provide boost as stores suffer ‘fallow’ February

By Press Association
The latest shopper footfall figures have been published (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Stores experienced a “fallow” month in February as visits by shoppers fell again and Valentine’s day did not have its usual draw, according to the latest figures.

Total Scottish footfall fell by 3.2% year-on-year (YoY) in February, down from a 2.7% drop in January, data from SRC-Sensormatic IQ showed.

Shopping centre visits decreased by 1.3% in February in Scotland, 0.1 percentage points better than January.

Andy Sumpter, retail consultant EMEA for Sensormatic Solutions, said: “February saw a collision course of disruptive forces negatively impacting store traffic, meaning UK store visits dipped to their lowest ebb since the pandemic.

“Prior to any energy price cap reduction, and with squeezed spending budgets, the confirmation of the UK’s technical recession in 2023 appears to have weakened consumer confidence.

“The wettest February on record probably didn’t help, and even Valentine’s Day, which usually provides a frisson of footfall, failed to woo shoppers into store to the extent it normally does.

“With the Bank of England signalling the UK’s economy may already be recovering from what it describes as a mild recession, retailers will be hoping signs of an upturn will translate into store traffic and spend, with many looking towards the prospect of an early Easter in March to bring about a change of fortunes.”

The figures showed that in February footfall in Edinburgh increased by a “puny” 0.2%, while in Glasgow it fell by 4.6%.

David Lonsdale, SRC director, said: “February was a fallow month for shopper footfall in Scotland with visits to stores weakening a touch further.

“Overall foot-traffic to retail destinations fell for a fifth successive month, albeit it perked up in the lead up to Valentine’s Day.

“The figures suggest there has been as yet little discernible uplift to store visits from the UK Government’s cut in employee national insurance contributions which were introduced in January.

“Glasgow witnessed its best performance for three months, albeit still down almost 5% on a year ago.

“Edinburgh eked out a puny but nonetheless welcome further improvement in footfall, however this was at its weakest level since Covid-era restrictions ended almost two years ago.”