Firefighters tackled an average of one wildfire a day in peak season last year

Firefighters in Scotland tackled an average of one wildfire a day during the peak season last year, new data shows.

New statistics from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) show that 133 incidents of wildfire were recorded between March and June 2023, typically the busiest time for wildfires in Scotland.

Of those, 48 wildfires were recorded in the category for the largest area of damage, spreading to more than a hectare each.

More than one third (50) occurred across the Highlands and a further 10 across the Outer Hebrides.

Firefighters attending a wildfire which began in Cannich near Inverness on Sunday May 28 2023 (SFRS Handout/PA)

There were also 10 wildfires across Dumfries and Galloway, nine in Fife, eight in North Lanarkshire and seven in Argyll and Bute.

Due to a prolonged dry and warm period in June, multiple wildfires across Scotland occurred simultaneously, involving “hundreds” of firefighters over several weeks, according to the SFRS.

This included two of the largest wildfires recorded last year, at Cannich near Inverness and the Ardnamurchan peninsula in Kinlochmoidart.

Another wildfire, on the Campsie Fells near Fintry, could be seen from Queen’s Park in Glasgow in June.

Helicopters were used to extinguish the most severe blazes, and the public were warned that campfires and “careless behaviour” including failing to properly dispose of cigarettes, could create a hazard.

Crews are notified of risks by the Scottish Wildfire Forum, which issues a wildfire danger assessment to highlight areas most likely to be affected.

During colder months, frost can remove moisture from vegetation leaving it tinder dry, while very warm and dry conditions in spring and summer can leave the ground primed to fuel a fire, and strong winds during either season can cause flames to spread.

Deputy assistant chief officer (DACO) Bruce Farquharson, SFRS wildfire lead, said: “Wildfires are extremely dangerous as they can spread rapidly over many hectares of land. Careless behaviour is often the root cause of wildfires which have the potential to burn for days or weeks, placing a significant drain on our crews.

“With sensible precautions, the public can play a crucial part in preventing wildfires from damaging wildlife, the environment and rural communities.”

He added: “When there is an active wildfire warning in place, we would ask people not to start a fire outdoors.

“Even with the best of intentions, there is still a risk that fire can spread. For example, if you light a campfire and don’t fully extinguish it before you leave, it can have devastating consequences.

“People should also ensure other items such as cigarettes are disposed of safely and responsibly.”