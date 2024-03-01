11-year-old cyclist killed in collision with bin lorry

An 11-year-old boy has died in a collision with a bin lorry as he rode his bike.

Police said the crash occurred at 8.20am on Friday on Whitehouse Road in Edinburgh, near the junction with Braehead Road.

The youngster was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the lorry was not injured.

Police Scotland said the boy’s next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Inspector Andrew Thomson, of the road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the boy’s family and friends at this time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information which has not yet been passed to police to get in touch.

“I would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0578 of March 1.”