Cows euthanised after cattle transporter overturns in Scottish Borders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Cows euthanised after cattle transporter overturns in Scottish Borders

By Press Association
The transporter was carrying cattle when it overturned (Niall Carson/PA Wire).
The transporter was carrying cattle when it overturned (Niall Carson/PA Wire).

Several animals had to be euthanised after a cattle transporter overturned in the Scottish Borders.

The HGV cattle transporter overturned on the A697 just before 7am on Wednesday.

Police said that as the black lorry travelled north towards Stirling, it appeared to lose control, before leaving the road and overturning between the Gordon junction and Lauder junction.

Specialist vets attended the crash and “several” animals had to be humanely destroyed.

The driver of the crash was uninjured, but “badly shaken” according to police.

Officers established that another HGV, travelling southbound on the A697, passed the cattle transporter prior to it overturning. They are appealing for the driver to get in touch.

Constable Cameron Simpson, of Police Scotland, said: “We believe the driver of the lorry will have relevant information which could assist our inquiry and we are appealing to them to contact us.

“I would also ask other motorists who were on the road around this time to get in touch, especially if they have dashcam equipment. It’s possible their equipment has captured images which could aid our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0486 of February 28 2024.