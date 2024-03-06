Family pays tribute to ‘much loved’ great-grandmother killed in crash

A great-grandmother who died in a car crash in Larbert, Falkirk, has been described as “much loved” by her grieving family.

Elizabeth Alexander, known as Elsie, 89, was killed in the crash on Tuesday at around 1.20pm.

Police were called to a report of a crash on the A88 Bellsdyke Road involving a Toyota Aygo driven by Ms Alexander and a Volkswagen Golf.

Ms Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene and the four people in the Volkswagen were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with minor injuries.

Her family said in a statement: “A much loved Mum, Gran, Great Gran and mother-in-law.

“The family would like to thank family, friends and members of the public for their condolences and messages of support at this difficult time.”

Sergeant Elaine Scott said: “Our thoughts remain with Elsie’s family and friends as they come to terms with their loss.

“Inquiries into the incident remain ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area, and who witnessed the crash, to please get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dashcam footage to contact us.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 1569 of 5 March, 2024.”