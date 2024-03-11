Domestic abuse survivors share their experiences in BBC documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Domestic abuse survivors share their experiences in BBC documentary

By Press Association
Maggie McLean, Liz Shanks, Carolyn Quinn, Shona Campbell and Lauren Hardie share their experiences of domestic abuse (Gavin Hopkins/PA)
Maggie McLean, Liz Shanks, Carolyn Quinn, Shona Campbell and Lauren Hardie share their experiences of domestic abuse (Gavin Hopkins/PA)

Two survivors of domestic abuse are among those who share their stories as part of a BBC Scotland documentary.

On Monday, Lauren Hardie and Carolyn Quinn describe their experiences at the hands of abusive partners in the BBC Disclosure documentary Surviving Domestic Abuse, on BBC One Scotland.

Miss Hardie told of her frustration at delays and a lack of communication within the justice system, after her ex-partner pleaded guilty to pushing her, holding her down by the wrists, shouting, swearing and destroying property at her home.

She was left with bite marks, bruising on her arms, shoulder and eye, and many of the contents of her flat were smashed to pieces, after an attack at the hands of her ex-partner in 2020 when they had been together for six months.

He attacked her after an evening out together, and she said she feared he would “end my life that night”, so made a recording on her phone, out of sight of him.

“I was really scared,” she said.

Lauren Hardie
Lauren Hardie said she thought her ex-partner was going to end her life  (Gavin Hopkins/PA)

“The thing that was running through my mind was, ‘If I don’t make it out of this I have to show people why. I have to have proof’.

“I thought he was going to end my life that night. I just saw a knife. I had hands on me, holding me down and I was getting hurt. And he was getting angrier.”

Videos of the attack were posted on social media after Miss Hardie became frustrated with court delays, and she received hundreds of messages from other domestic violence survivors.

After he pleaded guilty to the crimes, for which he was admonished, Miss Hardie said she felt there was “really no punishment through the justice system”.

Almost 12,500 admonishments have been given as a sentence for domestic abuse over the past five years in Scotland, according to the BBC.

She said: “I didn’t think he was going to get years of jail time, but I did think that the punishment would fit the crime a little bit more.

“I feel there was a bit more that could have been done, whether that be anger management, maybe covering some of the damages that I had to pay out for – anything.”

Carolyn Quinn, from Paisley, suffered 27 years of severe violence and rapes at the hands of her ex-husband, Kenneth Quinn, which began when she was four months pregnant.

Carlyn Quinn
Carolyn Quinn urged women suffering from domestic abuse to come forward (Gavin Hopkins/PA)

He went on trial at the High Court in Glasgow in 2023 and was sentenced to 15 years behind bars, in January this year.

Ms Quinn said: “When I first spoke to Victim Support and the Procurator Fiscal, they did say that there was a backlog of cases.

“But I didn’t expect it to be this lengthy. In a way that’s a sentence in itself, that I’ve served.

“It’s very much back to the stage of the feelings when you’re being abused. You lose control of things. And all you’re doing is waiting for that phone call.”

Kenneth Quinn was also made the subject of a lifelong non-harassment order, preventing him from ever contacting Ms Quinn again.

For her, the sentence marked a huge milestone in her recovery.

She said: “I say to other people, please come forward, please don’t suffer in silence.”

“I’ve been there. I know what it’s like and it’s horrific.

“When you leave them you know there’s a difficult journey in front. But the outcome at the end is worth it. It’s worth it.

“I am free. I was in utter hell for years. At one point I thought I was drowning. But I’m not. I am here and I’m standing.”

A spokesman for Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service (SCTS) said: “We remain conscious of the impact delays in the criminal justice system have on all those involved, whether that is from an incident being investigated by the police, the prosecution registering the case in court, or delays in the trial taking place.

“In taking a trauma-informed approach, the summary case management pilot seeks to reduce the number of unnecessary domestic abuse hearings.”

Dr Emma Forbes, national lead for domestic abuse at Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “Victims of domestic abuse have shown courage to report crimes of violence and coercive control.

“By sharing their experiences, the prevalence of violence against women and girls and harmful behaviours can be made more visible.

“The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal takes a robust approach to the investigation of domestic abuse, including a presumption in favour of prosecution.

“A key priority for prosecutors is to improve our communication with victims, recognising the impact of trauma.”

BBC Disclosure: Surviving Domestic Abuse, will air at 9pm on BBC One Scotland on Monday March 11.