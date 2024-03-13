Five in hospital after bus crashes into block of flats

Five people are in hospital after a bus crashed into a block of high-rise flats in a major Scottish town.

At around 12.25pm on Wednesday, a McGill’s bus drove into the flats at Calside, Paisley.

The bus driver and four others were taken via ambulance for treatment.

The condition of the five people is currently unclear.

McGill’s Buses says it is investigating the cause of the crash with Police Scotland.

A spokesperson for the bus operator said: “At approximately 12.25pm today, one of one vehicles crashed into a block of flats in Calside, Paisley.

“Five people, one of whom was the driver, were taken to hospital by ambulance crews and our immediate thoughts and concerns are with them at this time.

“At this stage it is too early to know what caused the accident but McGill’s personnel have been in attendance and are working with police on the post-incident investigation and will continue to do so in the days ahead.”

Police Scotland was contacted for comment.