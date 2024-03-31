Dundee man’s death being treated as suspicious, police say

The death of a man in Dundee is being treated as suspicious, police have said.

Officers were called to reports of a man seriously injured within a property on Charleston Road in the city at 11.05pm on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital but later died.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a man found seriously injured within a property on Charleston Road, Dundee, around 11.05pm on Saturday.

“Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, where he later died on Sunday March 31.

“His death is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”