Man charged over death of 43-year-old man in Dundee

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 43-year-old man in Dundee.

Officers were called to reports of a man seriously injured within a property on Charleston Road in the city at 11.05pm on Saturday.

He was taken to the city’s Ninewells Hospital where he died the following day.

Police Scotland said on Tuesday a 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court in due course.

Detective Inspector Richard Baird, of Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Extensive inquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are continuing to appeal to the public to get in touch with us with any information they have.

“I would urge anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact us.

“I would also be keen to speak to anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or any other footage that they think would assist the inquiry.

“We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 4387 of March 30.

Information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.